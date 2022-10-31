Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray has revealed he would like Edouard Michut to be a fixture in his team but at the same time thinks that his integration cannot be rushed.

Michut is on loan from French champions Paris Saint-Germain, but only made his debut for the Sunderland first team earlier this month.

Since the debut though he has made three further appearances for the Black Cats, though he has yet to start a match and has only been used for second-half cameos.

Mowbray is conscious he cannot weaken the side by filling it with too much youth but Michut is one player he wants to see more of on the field.

The Sunderland boss is not hurrying the process though as the youngster does not have much game-time under his belt and is still getting up to speed.

“You have to be mindful to rotate but not weaken the team too much with the young lads”, Mowbray said in a press conference.

“Michut came on and did well [in the last match against Luton Town].

“We want to get him in the team because he is such a wonderful player.

“But he hasn’t played too much and he is still getting up to speed.”

Michut will be hoping that, having now played in three consecutive games, he keeps getting opportunities and also starts for Sunderland.