Crewe Alexandra development manager Kenny Lunt has predicted that the Railwaymen will soon begin winning football matches once more ahead of their final EFL Trophy clash with Leeds United’s Under-21 side.

Leeds United’s Under-21 side have lost only one game all season, to Bolton Wanderers in the EFL Trophy by a 3-0 scoreline.

The Whites need to win the clash to proceed to the second round of the competition at the expense of Tranmere Rovers, with Crewe eliminated from the competition following two losses.

Lunt acknowledged that it was a difficult time for the Alex, who recorded a 3-0 loss at Barrow on Saturday and are winless since mid-September following a win at home against Crawley Town.

Having served as assistant to David Artell when Crewe were on a winless run of nine games in 2017, Lunt was quick to point out that the hard work continues to be done behind the scenes at Gresty Road.

Lunt believes that if everyone associated with Crewe sticks together then it will only be a matter of time before the club’s form improves and they start recording victories.

“Nobody can question the hard work that goes on here, and we will keep working and harder and giving our best”, Lunt said to Crewe’s official website.

“We all want the same outcomes, and to change things around and start winning games again.

“You learn a lot when you are not winning as much as you should be.

“We have to stick together and keep pushing each other, and we will turn it around.”

Crewe will host Leyton Orient on Saturday in the FA Cup after facing Leeds United’s Under-21 side on Tuesday.