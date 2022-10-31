Former Juventus star Mohamed Sissoko has advised the Turin club that it would be in their best interest to extend the contract of Chelsea target Adrien Rabiot.

Rabiot’s transfer to Manchester United fell through in the summer but it is Chelsea who are lining up a move for the midfielder in January.

The Frenchman has impressed for Juventus this season, starting every match he has been available for and getting on the scoresheet four times.

For Sissoko it is a no-brainer who Juventus’ best player has been recently, Rabiot, and he thinks it worked out well for the midfielder to have not moved to Manchester United.

Speaking to Italian outlet TuttoJuve.com about who has been Juventus’ best player in the last month, Sissoko said: “Without any doubt Adrien, he is playing well and is constantly finding the way towards the goal.

“I see him more convinced, more confident, it is evident that now he is doing very well at Juve.

“In the summer there was a lot of talk about his transfer to Manchester United, but the truth is that he was right to stay.”

Sissoko also insisted that were he in charge of the club, he would see that Rabiot’s contract with the Turin giants’ is renewed.

“If I were at the club I would renew him, because he is a champion”, Sissoko added.

“He is still very young, he could represent an excellent investment for the future.”

Rabiot’s contract with Juventus is up next summer and it remains to be seen if the midfielder makes his way to Chelsea in January.