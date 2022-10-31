Real Madrid star Aurelien Tchouameni is a doubt for the Champions League match in midweek against Celtic.

Since transferring to Real Madrid in the summer, the midfielder has been in impressive form for the Spanish giants.

He has started all five previous Champions League games for Real Madrid and before the match against Girona last weekend, had missed just one game in La Liga.

He was out of the squad for the game against Girona though, with the reason attributed to muscular overload, and Real Madrid drew the game.

Tchouameni is now a doubt for the game against Celtic too and will be assessed further, according to Spanish sports daily Marca.

The French star has been training alone and has worked out both on the pitch and in the gym, but remains a potential absentee for the Celtic clash.

Real Madrid are also sweating on the fitness of recent Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema, and he also remains a doubt for the Spanish champions.

Though the match is only a dead rubber, Celtic will be hoping they can leave the Champions League group stage with a bang and get a victory over the previous season’s victors.