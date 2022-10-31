Damien Delaney believes that Liverpool star Darwin Nunez has no real structure in his play and stressed that Jurgen Klopp will not like the unpredictability in the Uruguayan’s game.

Last season, the 23-year-old centre-forward scored 32 goals for Benfica, and this summer, Liverpool paid a hefty transfer fee of £85m to the Portuguese outfit for the services of Nunez.

The 23-year-old is yet to properly settle into his current environment and on Saturday, against Leeds United, failed to find the back of the net in a match which the Reds lost 2-1.

Delaney is of the view that Nunez is an unpredictable player with no proper structure to his game and is of the view that the Liverpool manager will not be happy with the Uruguayan’s unpredictability.

The former top-flight star pointed out that in last Wednesday’s game against Ajax, Nunez frequently found himself running into other people’s zones, which he believes will bother Klopp for not paying attention to his instructions.

“He just looks a little bit raw, like a baby deer just running around all over the place full of enthusiasm, bouncing”, Delaney said on Off The Ball.

“There is no real structure in his play.

“In the first half against Ajax, the front three were all over the place.

“I think Nunez was supposed to be playing from the left, but a number of times he ended up over on the right side next to [Mohamed] Salah and it was like an element of unpredictability, which you know a lot of people say is a good thing, but I don’t think Klopp will like that.

“I don’t know whether he was given specific instructions or they were given a role to interchange.

“If they were, you know, when you interchange, somebody moves and you go into their space, but he was just running into other people’s zones and areas of the pitch where he shouldn’t be.”

Nunez has managed to find the back of the net in Liverpool’s last two Champions League outings and will be motivated to continue his run against Napoli on Tuesday.