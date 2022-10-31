Former Scotland star Ally McCoist is of the opinion that Manchester United star Marcus Rashford looks like a different footballer at the moment.

Rashford scored the only goal as the Red Devils edged out West Ham United at Old Trafford at the weekend, pushing them up to fifth place in the Premier League table.

The 25-year-old is in the final year of his current contract with Erik ten Hag’s side, though the club have the option to extend it by a further year.

McCoist believes that Rashford is playing with more freedom than in the past, going as far as to say the England international is playing with a smile on his face and looking like a different player as a result.

Though appreciative of the work that Rashford has done away from the football pitch, McCoist believes the winger must produce where it matters most and believes that the signs are exceedingly encouraging in that regard.

“The signs are very positive, aren’t they?” McCoist said on talkSPORT.

“He just looks a different boy. He’s playing with a lot more freedom.

“As I say, I know it sounds crazy, playing with a smile on your face means so much.

“He looks happier, had a great chance with a header before.

“He just looks a different footballer. And it’s great.”

Rashford has made 15 appearances in all competitions so far in the current campaign, netting seven goals and laying on three assists.