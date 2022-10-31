Newcastle United are preparing to put in an initial enquiry for Brighton attacker Leandro Trossard before the end of the year, according to the Northern Echo.

Trossard is currently one goal away from equalling his best return in a Brighton shirt but with only a third of the league season played.

The Belgian will see his contract at the Amex expire in the summer of 2024 and though discussions are ongoing regarding new terms, nothing is signed yet.

That could see Newcastle and other Premier League sides, such as Arsenal and former Brighton boss Graham Potter’s Chelsea, pounce in a bid to lure Trossard away in the January transfer window.

Newcastle are keen on Trossard and are now preparing to lodge an enquiry for his services before the end of the year, as they eye potentially signing him to inject further life into their Premier League campaign.

The Magpies believe that they may be able to take advantage of Trossard’s contractual situation on the south coast to snap him up.

De Zerbi wants the 27-year-old kept at the Amex for the long term but in case the Belgian refuses to do so, the Seagulls’ hierarchy may opt to sell him on in January.

It is suggested that Brighton would value Trossard in the region of £30m if he is to be sold.

Trossard has made 12 appearances for Brighton in the Premier League, scoring seven goals and laying on two assists as Brighton moved above Liverpool into eighth in the Premier League table after a thumping win against Chelsea.