Everton star James Tarkowski is of the opinion that Toffees’ left-back Vitaliy Mykolenko, has performed brilliantly for Frank Lampard’s side so far this season.

The Ukrainian international joined Everton in the winter transfer window last season and made 16 appearances for the Toffees while scoring one goal.

Mykolenko has started all of the Toffees’ games in the Premier League so far this season, and last Saturday helped his side in their draw against Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Tarkowski praised the 23-year-old for his performance against Marco Silva’s side and stressed that the young left-back put in an excellent performance in a game which the English defender termed very difficult.

The English international is of the view that Mykolenko has has so far performed brilliantly for Everton this season and is certain that the player will get better in the future.

“I thought he was terrific”, Tarkowski told Everton TV.

“Some of the blocks he made… Blocking crosses, blocking shots and getting his head on the ball.

“He was brilliant in a game which was difficult – they had a lot of balls coming into the box from and two-v-one situations out wide, but he’s been top drawer.

“He’s only going to get better for us.”

Lampard’s side are in 12th place in the league table with 14 points from 13 games and next they will take on Leicester City on Saturday.