West Ham United forward Jarrod Bowen believes that there are plenty of positives for the Hammers to take from their loss at Old Trafford, particularly the way they stamped their authority on the game at a difficult ground in the second half.

Manchester United edged them out by a solitary goal netted by Marcus Rashford in the first half and a goalkeeping masterclass from David de Gea ensured the Red Devils took home all three points.

The Hammers laid siege to Manchester United’s goal in the second half but De Gea kept them at bay in what was their last outing away from home before the World Cup break.

Bowen believes that West Ham can hold their heads high because of their overall performance in the match.

The 25-year-old winger insists that the Hammers have gone to difficult grounds in the current campaign and stamped their authority on games.

“We have got to look at the positives”, Bowen told West Ham TV.

“There is losing the game and playing badly and there is losing the game and playing at a really high level which I think we did.

“We have gone to [difficult] places and we have put our authority on the game.

“We controlled the game – and in the second half at Manchester United, we did that again.

“You see the numbers the fans come in.

“They will be as disappointed as us not to get something from the game because I feel like we deserved it.

“But they know what has been built here – and the progress we are making, I don’t doubt that they are with us.

“Because they are with us. Fans include a massive part of this club going forwards.”

Up next for the Hammers are two home fixtures before the mid-season break, with Crystal Palace and Leicester City their opponents.