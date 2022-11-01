Fixture: Rangers vs Ajax

Competition: Champions League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst has picked his team and substitutes to play Ajax in the Gers’ final Champions League group stage game this season.

The Ibrox outfit have lost every one of their five group games so far, but do still have a faint chance of qualifying for the Europa League.

If Rangers can beat Ajax by five or more goals then they will make sure there is still European football at Ibrox in the new year.

The Gers thrashed Aberdeen 4-1 at the weekend in the Scottish Premiership to head into this evening’s game in good heart.

Allan McGregor is in goal for Rangers tonight, while in defence Van Bronckhorst picks James Tavernier, Leon King, James Sands and Borna Barisic.

In midfield, Rangers deploy Steven Davis, Malik Tillman and Scott Arfield, while Fashion Sakala and Ryan Kent support Antonio Colak.

Van Bronckhorst can look to his bench if he wants to make changes and his options include Scott Wright and Alfredo Morelos.

Rangers Team vs Ajax

McGregor, Tavernier, King, Sands, Barisic, Davis, Tillman, Arfield, Sakala, Kent, Colak

Substitutes: McCrorie, McLaughlin, Matondo, Kamara, Morelos, Wright, Devine, Fraser, Lowry, Allan