Celtic are prioritising bringing in a left-sided centre-back when the transfer window opens in January, according to the Daily Mail.

The Hoops brought in Moritz Jenz in the summer and made permanent the loan of Cameron Carter-Vickers, but they did not reinforce the centre-back position further.

Celtic had not kept a clean sheet in the Scottish Premiership for near about two months before last weekend’s win against Livingston.

The situation of the Celtic defence has been more suspect in the Champions League though as they have let in ten goals in five matches so far.

Celtic have now determined that signing a left-sided centre-back is a must in the January window and are taking steps to make it happen.

The Hoops are making progress in the capture of Vissel Kobe centre-back Yuki Kobayashi, with a transfer probable when the window opens.

Kobayashi can play on the left side of the defence, with the Japanese star also having some experience playing left-back.

Celtic will be hoping that adding a left-sided centre-back gives them the boost that they feel has been lacking in the season so far.

It remains to be seen if Kobayashi is the man they sign.