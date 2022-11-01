Fixture: Liverpool vs Napoli

Competition: Champions League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Liverpool have confirmed their starting eleven and substitutes for this evening’s Champions League group stage meeting with Napoli.

The Reds have already secured their spot in the last 16 of the competition, but would need to beat Napoli by four goals or more tonight to finish as group winners.

Boss Jurgen Klopp will be looking to see a good performance from his side first and foremost amid a run of inconsistent results and Premier League losses to Nottingham Forest and Leeds United.

Questions are increasingly being asked about the Reds’ transfer policy in choosing not to reinforce their midfield options and spending over £80m on Darwin Nunez.

Liverpool have Alisson in goal today, while at the back Klopp picks Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk and Kostas Tsimikas.

Further up the pitch Liverpool deploy Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara and James Milner, while Curtis Jones also plays. Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino lead the attack.

Klopp can look to his bench to shake things up if needed, with his options including Nunez and Harvey Elliott.

Liverpool Team vs Napoli

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Fabinho, Milner, Thiago, Jones, Salah, Firmino

Substitutes: Kelleher, Adrian, Gomez, Elliott, Ramsay, Robertson, Nunez, Carvalho, Bajcetic, Phillips