Everton and Newcastle United are monitoring the situation of attacker Armando Broja in the event Chelsea make him available for loan, according to CBS Sports.

Broja was the subject of interest from a number of clubs, including Everton and Newcastle, in the summer, but stayed put at Stamford Bridge.

He has won over new Chelsea boss Graham Potter and is being handed minutes on the pitch, having been assured he is considered a key man at the Blues.

The striker still has suitors though, who are keeping a close eye on his situation at Stamford Bridge.

Both Everton, under Frank Lampard, and Newcastle, under Eddie Howe, remain admirers of Broja and would like to sign him.

They are prepared to act in the event that Chelsea make Broja available on a simple loan, with no option to buy.

Chelsea however are not planning to let Broja leave on loan at the moment, even if they add to their attacking options in the January transfer window.

Broja has been handed minutes in Chelsea’s last six Premier League games, while he has played in all but one of the Blues’ Champions League group games so far.