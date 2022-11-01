Fulham have joined fellow Premier League outfits West Ham and Crystal Palace in the race to sign Partick Thistle starlet Aiden McGinlay, according to the Daily Record.

The youngster, a product of Thistle’s youth academy, is considered to be one of the brightest prospects coming through the ranks.

Both Crystal Palace and West Ham have been keenly monitoring his progress and now yet another club have entered the fray to rival the pair.

Fulham sent scouts to watch the player perform for Scotland in the 3-1 win against Northern Ireland in the Victory Shield.

West Ham and Crystal Palace have also been scouting the player, though no concrete offer has been made by any club yet.

Partick Thistle, on the other hand, hope that they will be able to make the youngster sign professional forms.

However, they will be well aware of the obstacles they are going to face in their attempts with as many as three Premier League clubs showing interest.

The Scottish Championship club have built a reputation for developing young players with Cameron Cooper joining Rangers and Aidan Fitzpatrick joining Norwich City in 2019.