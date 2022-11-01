Huddersfield Town head coach Mark Fotheringham has revealed he has immense respect for Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray, with one of the reasons for that being the Celtic huddle.

The Terriers take on Sunderland in midweek, and the managerial clash is between two former Celtic players, though Mowbray had the bigger legacy.

He is credited for starting the ritual of Celtic players performing a huddle before each match, the current Sunderland boss playing nearly a 100 games for the Hoops.

Fotheringham thinks Sunderland are a dangerous team to come up against and insists that he has great respect for their manager Mowbray.

The Huddersfield boss explained that much of the respect comes from when he was young and Mowbray was at Celtic and coming up with the huddle, though Fotheringham also warned all that will be pushed aside during the midweek game.

“They are a very dangerous team, they have got many offensive players that can hurt us on the day”, Fotheringham said in a press conference ahead of the Sunderland game.

“They play exciting football and they have got a fantastic manager there in Tony Mowbray, who’s a very well-respected man in the game and he’s someone that I respect as well because he was the captain of Glasgow Celtic when I was a young guy and he created the huddle and all these things.

“He’s a person that I very much look up to, however when the whistle goes at the weekend it becomes competitive.”

Sunderland have not won in their last three games and Mowbray will be looking to halt that streak when they take on the Terriers this week.