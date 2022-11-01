Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is not sure whether Antonio Conte will follow the Jose Mourinho example to hide in a laundry basket to get access to the all-important game against Marseille tonight.

The Italian manager is banned from the final Champions League group stage match against Marseille after receiving a red card in their 1-1 draw against Sporting Lisbon.

While admitting that Conte’s presence will be missed, Hojbjerg is sure that the veteran boss will have his well-equipped staff to take care of things.

“First of all, of course, your head coach is a massive part of the team”, Hojbjerg said at a press conference.

“Luckily he has a very good staff and players who are very well aware of what he expects from them and we’ll try best to fill his role although it’s not possible to fill that gap.”

Hojbjerg went on to subtly refer to the Mourinho example, who admitted to hiding in a laundry basket to get access to a game, in spite of being banned, while he was the manager of Chelsea.

“Whether he’ll hide in a laundry basket, I don’t know. I’d say no.”

Tottenham’s qualification to the round of 16 from Group D hangs in the balance after they failed to put the game to bed against the Portuguese outfit.

They are placed at the top of the pile but only enjoy a one-point lead over second and third-placed Sporting Lison and Eintracht Frankfurt.

Marseille, the team they face tonight, have managed to accumulate six points and are still alive in the race to go through.