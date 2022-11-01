Fixture: Marseille vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Champions League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Tottenham Hotspur have picked their starting eleven and substitutes for this evening’s Champions League Group D meeting with Marseille.

Spurs have headed to France knowing that they need just a point to reach the last 16 of the Champions League, but they will be without Antonio Conte, who is serving a touchline ban.

They will be looking to take no risks and playing to win, but Spurs have never beaten a French club on French soil before.

Defender Cristian Romero and attackers Dejan Kulusevski and Richarlison are absent tonight.

The experienced Hugo Lloris is in goal tonight, while the back three are Clement Lenglet, Eric Dier and Ben Davies. At wing-back, Tottenham go with Ivan Perisic and Ryan Sessegnon.

In midfield, Spurs play Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Rodrigo Bentancur, while Lucas Moura and Heung-Min Son support Harry Kane.

Spurs have options on the bench if needed, including Bryan Gil and Matt Doherty.

Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Marseille

Lloris (c), Perisic, Dier, Lenglet, Davies, Sessegnon, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Lucas, Son, Kane

Substitutes: Forster, Emerson, Spence, Doherty, Sanchez, Tanganga, Skipp, White, Bissouma, Sarr, Gil