South Korean striker Ui-Jo Hwang will return to Premier League side Nottingham Forest after spending only six months out on loan at Greek side Olympiacos, it has been claimed in Greece.

The forward joined the Tricky Trees earlier in the summer and was loaned out to the Piraeus-based club for the duration of the season.

That loan spell has not gone according to plan, with Hwang yet to total 500 minutes out on the pitch for Olympiacos.

Hwang will return to the City Ground earlier than expected after spending only six months at the Karaiskakis, according to Greek outlet Sportime.

The 30-year-old has made ten appearances in all competitions for the Greek side and has only one assist to show for his time out on the pitch.

Nottingham Forest are currently situated at the foot of the Premier League table after 13 games played.

The Tricky Trees made a total of 23 signings in the summer transfer window, with another two free agents who were signed after deadline day.

Up next for Nottingham Forest is a game against Brentford at the City Ground, the scene of their only two victories this season in the league with West Ham United and Liverpool the victims.