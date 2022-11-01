Leeds United have hailed the return of goalkeeper Dani van den Heuvel, who has returned from a serious injury, which kept him out for over three months.

The Whites signed Van den Heuvel on a three-year contract in August 2020 after he spent three years with Eredivisie side Ajax.

Last season, the 19-year-old featured seven times for the Leeds Under-21 side, where he managed two clean sheets.

💪 #LUFCU21s goalkeeper Dani van den Heuvel has returned to training after recovering from a serious injury Great to see you back, Dani! #LUFCYouth | #LUFC pic.twitter.com/7dPwszWKBu — LUFC Youth (@leedsutdacademy) November 1, 2022

His performance with the Whites youth side earned him a Netherlands Under-19s call up.

While on international duty, Van den Heuvel was involved in a car accident that left him with a severe neck injury and fractured vertebrae.

The 19-year-old has not been involved with the Leeds squad during the past three months and was going through rehabilitation.

Today, Van den Heuvel joined the Leeds squad for the first time since his injury at Thorp Arch for training sessions.

Now that he is nearing full fitness, Van den Heuvel will be expected to compete with other goalkeepers for a spot between the posts with Michael Skubala’s Under-21s Premier League 2 outfit.