Former United States international Janusz Michallik believes that Antonio Conte knows how to play Tottenham Hotspur supremo Daniel Levy and is doing so at present.

Conte took charge of the north London outfit last season and led them to Champions League qualification.

Tottenham are seeking to secure a new contract for the Italian tactician, whose deal expires at the end of the current campaign, but Conte is yet to make up his mind about signing the new contract.

Michallik is of the opinion that Conte is using his contract situation to pressurise Levy to get his way in the upcoming January transfer window to bring in wing-backs.

The former United States international highlighted that to play the way Conte wants his side to play, he requires good wing-backs, which the Italian does not have at his disposal at Tottenham.

He thinks Conte knows how to get what he wants from Levy.

“The biggest issue with Antonio Conte is Antonio Conte”, Michallik said on ESPN FC.

“He has not signed a new contract yet.

“He is smart and he knows how to play with Levy.

“The only person in the world that knows how to pull the strings with Levy and I bet you Levy does not like it because he loves being in control.

“The contract is there.

“I don’t think he is going to sign it until late [on].

“Because that is his way to put on pressure, right?

“If I don’t get what I want. I want something in January.

“If you are asking me what that is, it is wing-backs.

“If you have to play Antonio Conte ball, you have to have wing-backs and he does not have that.”

The jury is out on whether and when Conte might put pen to paper to a new deal to extend his stay at Tottenham.