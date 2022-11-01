Tottenham Hotspur loan star Giovani Lo Celso’s muscle injury is more serious than it appeared initially and could put his participation in the World Cup in doubt.

The Argentine midfielder joined Villarreal on loan in January this year and played an important part in their run to the Champions League semi-finals under former manager Unai Emery, prompting them to take him on for another season.

Lo Celso was substituted only 25 minutes into Villarreal’s loss at Athletic Bilbao on Sunday which put the Yellow Submarine in eighth place in the La Liga table.

A key figure under Lionel Scaloni in the international set-up, Lo Celso is at risk of missing out on the World Cup in Qatar as his muscle injury is more serious than suspected, according to Argentine journalist Cesar Luis Merlo.

Lo Celso is under contract with Spurs until the summer of 2025 and is not in current manager Antonio Conte’s plans moving forward.

It remains to be seen what decision the Tottenham hierarchy take regarding the 26-year-old attacking midfielder.

Scaloni will be given the last word on Lo Celso, with only two games remaining for Villarreal before the World Cup break begins.

Tottenham are keen to sell Lo Celso and a good World Cup for the player could have generated interest.

Lo Celso has made 13 appearances in all competitions for Villarreal so far in the current campaign, scoring once and earning two cautions.