Richard Keys has revealed that former Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley will shortly be named as the preferred bidder for Coventry City’s CBS Arena.

Ashley sold Newcastle United to a Saudi Arabian led consortium over a year ago and has since been linked with a number of investments.

He is now showing interest in securing Coventry’s CBS Arena, with the stadium’s operating company ACL in difficulties.

Former Sky Sports anchor Keys has revealed that Ashley is set to be named as the preferred bidder for the CBS Arena and issued a welcome to Coventry message.

However, he insists that Ashley has no interest in taking control of Coventry City or Wasps.

Keys wrote on Twitter: “Welcome to Coventry Mike. I’m hearing that Mike Ashley will shortly be named as the preferred bidder for the CBS Arena.

“Give it 24/48 hours.

“He’s not interested in Wasps or the football club.

“Let’s hope he changes his mind on the latter.”

Coventry sit inside the relegation zone in the Championship standings and are in action this evening at home against second placed Blackburn Rovers.