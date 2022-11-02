Leeds Under-21s manager Michael Skubala has hailed the Whites supporters for their incredible support and insists they were the loudest during Tuesday night’s EFL Trophy game at Crewe Alexandra.

Skubala’s side were knocked out of the EFL Trophy after their defeat on penalties at the hands of Crewe Alexandra on Tuesday night.

Mateusz Klich led the Leeds Under-21 team on Tuesday, which included Junior Firpo and Joe Gelhardt, but they fell short of the necessary three points to advance in the EFL Trophy.

Skubala was delighted with the support his side received at Gresty Road on Tuesday from the Leeds supporters and claimed that the Whites fans were louder than the home fans during the game.

The Whites Under-21s boss team praised Leeds fans for supporting the young players coming out of the academy and thinks that playing in front of a huge crowd is essential for the development of the young players.

“One thing about the club is that the fans are amazing”, Skubala told LUTV.

“They were always louder than the home fans here.

“They always support the lads, and they always support the young players coming through, which I think is amazing.

“It is really important for their development to play in front of the fans and in front of such a good crowd.

“We cannot thank the fans enough for coming out on this rainy evening in Crewe.”

Skubala’s side are top of the Premier League 2 Division 2 this season, and next they will take on Newcastle Under-21s on Monday.