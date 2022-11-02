Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst has admitted that his team’s record in this season’s Champions League is painful but he is keen to get them back in the competition next year.

The Glasgow giants became the worst team in Champions League history after they finished the group stage with no points on board and a minus-20 goal difference.

Rangers also became the first Scottish team to fail to register a point in the Champions League and the 22nd side in the competition’s history.

The numbers are a grim read for Rangers fans who enjoyed their team reaching the Europa League final last year.

Van Bronckhorst conceded that statistics are a source of pain for him and his side but stressed that they have learned a lot from the experience of being in the Champions League.

He is keen to get them back into the competition next season and show that Rangers learned from their mistakes.

Van Bronckhorst told Dutch broadcaster Ziggo Sport: “Of course, that hurts.

“They are facts and you can’t do anything about it.

“It is of course not good for us.

“This season has been very educational and we are doing everything we can do to play at this level again next season.

“Then we have to do better, with all the experience we have gained this season.”

Rangers will now have to focus on gunning down Celtic in the title race and do well in the domestic cup competitions.