Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha has been verbally offered a lucrative deal by the Eagles but the club feel that their hopes of keeping hold of the winger are fading, according to the Daily Mail.

The 30-year-old is approaching the end of his contract at Selhurst Park and will be able to discuss terms with foreign clubs in January.

Crystal Palace have successfully managed to retain the services of Zaha since he re-signed for the club on a permanent basis in 2015.

However, their resolve to keep Zaha is now set to be tested in spite of a verbal offer already being made.

The deal, in the event he decides to sign it, will significantly increase his current £130,000-a-week wages.

A written offer is yet to be tabled by the Premier League club though and the chances of him signing the new deal before the end of the year look slim.

Zaha has been a crucial member of Crystal Palace’s first-team since he rejoined them from Manchester United.

Under Patrick Vieira last season Zaha managed to score as many as 15 goals in 37 appearances for the club.

He has added another five to his overall tally of goals since the start of this season.