Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore has stated that the Owls’ star Mallik Wilks has patiently waited for his opportunity and praised the player for his performance against Burton Albion.

This summer, the 23-year-old attacker joined Sheffield Wednesday from Championship side Hull City, but has had trouble cracking Moore’s starting line-up after missing the pre-season with the Owls due to a late transfer.

Wilks made his second start of the season for the Owls in League One against Burton Albion on Saturday and put in an impressive performance, scoring a goal and assisting another before coming off the field in the 87th minute.

The Sheffield Wednesday boss was impressed with what he saw from Wilks on Saturday and praised the 23-year-old for his patience and commitment.

Moore is of the opinion that the player grew stronger and stronger with the progression of the game and believes that the minutes against Burton will help Wilks massively.

“He has been committed and has waited for his opportunity”, Moore told Yorkshire Live.

“I thought Burton was the right game to pitch him in.

“He could not have produced that level of work and performance any sooner.

“He also had a thigh strain which kept him out for 12 days so we have had to constantly build him up.

“But he put in a really good performance against Burton.

“I thought he got stronger and stronger as the game went on.

“He needs those match minutes.

“For him to have got those match minutes will have done him the world of good.”

Wilks has made ten appearances for Sheffield Wednesday this season and scored two goals while laying on three assists.