Liverpool legend Dietmar Hamann insists that he has no issue with Reds’ manager Jurgen Klopp and if the boss does have a problem with him then he can live with it.

The two Germans became engaged in a war of words recently following Liverpool’s poor start to the campaign.

Following Hamann’s claims that there were problems at Liverpool, the former Borussia Dortmund boss took a dig at the 49-year-old, questioning his credentials.

Hamann is clear he does not know Klopp personally and so is not in a position to make up with the Liverpool manager.

He insists that he has no issue with Klopp and is happy to speak to him if their paths should cross, however if the Reds boss does have a problem with him then he is ready to shrug it off.

“I don’t know him personally, so I can’t make up with him”, Hamann, asked if he has made up with Klopp, said on the Keys & Gray podcast.

“I will make up with him when I see him or when he calls me.

“No, if he’s got a problem with me fine, I can live with that.

“I haven’t got a problem with him so all good.”

Klopp is under pressure to turn Liverpool’s season around with many now openly questioning whether the Reds can even finish in the top four this term.

The German’s failure to sign a midfielder in the summer transfer window is also under the microscope.