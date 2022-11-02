Hereford star Jack Evans has revealed that his side are willing to respect Portsmouth as much as they deserve, but thinks that in their FA Cup clash anything can happen.

The sixth tier side take on Portsmouth in the first round of the FA Cup this Friday and understandably start the match as underdogs.

Hereford’s form recently has been good, winning three matches in four in the league, but Portsmouth are a side three divisions above them competing for promotion to the Championship.

Evans insisted that his side are aware that Portsmouth are a big club coming to their home, but thinks that anything can happen on the day, not ruling out an upset.

On a personal note, Evans can hardly wait for the clash with Portsmouth as he is expecting to take to the pitch for the first time in the FA Cup.

“We’ll give Portsmouth the respect that they deserve, but we go into the game full of confidence and if we can show the kind of togetherness that we have done recently, who knows?”, Evans was quoted as saying by Hereford’s official website.

“The home fans will be right behind us too, so we’re just going to give it everything we’ve got and see where it takes us.

“This is the first time that I have had this kind of involvement in the FA Cup; previously I’ve been on the bench so I am absolutely buzzing and Friday can’t come quickly enough.”

Hereford have precedent in the form of Boreham Wood from last season, who defeated Bournemouth in the FA Cup when the Cherries went on to achieve promotion to the Premier League at the end of the campaign, as a non-league team defeating Football League opposition.

Portsmouth however will be looking to avoid any sort of upset and smoothly sail into the second round of the FA Cup, with manager Danny Cowley putting out strong squads even in cup competitions thus far this season.