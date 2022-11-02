Simon Jordan has insisted that better teams will take advantage of Tottenham Hotspur if they keep making bad starts to games and continue to concede the first goal.

Tottenham scored a last-minute winner at Marseille to top their Champions League group on Tuesday night and reached the last 16 of the Champions League.

But things looked grim for Spurs when Marseille took the lead towards the end of the first half and their Champions League fate was in the balance.

Clement Lenglet restored parity in the 54th minute and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg scored in the 95th minute to seal the deal for Spurs.

But Jordan warned Spurs that they must change their ways or at some point, they will lose control of games if they keep making bad starts.

He stressed that better teams will not relent and will drive home their advantage if Spurs give them the opportunity to get on the front foot early.

Jordan said on talkSPORT: “If you consistently start games by giving your opponents an opportunity to take the game away from you, eventually games will be taken away from you.

“It’s okay going 2-0 down against Bournemouth, it’s okay going down 1-0 down against Marseille because you have got the ability to get back in the game.

“There are going to be good sides who are going to put you to the sword from the get-go.

“And if you set these teams up in a way you give teams a chance, better sides will run their sword through you.”

Tottenham may not be able to afford a bad start when they host Liverpool at home in a big Premier League clash on Sunday.