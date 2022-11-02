Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani has retweeted a video of Crysencio Summerville’s winning goal against Liverpool, showing that he is still buzzing about the win at Anfield.

The 21-year-old picked up the ball from Patrick Bamford in the final minute of normal time and slotted it home to earn the Whites an all-important 2-1 victory.

The win eased the pressure on under-fire manager Jesse Marsch, whose team had slid down to the relegation zone following a 3-2 loss against Fulham.

It was Summerville’s second goal of the league campaign following one in the last match against Fulham.

The way the youngster managed to put the ball beyond Alisson was something that is still delighting the Leeds owner, who went on to retweet the video.

Leeds’ win also saw them end Virgil van Dijk’s 70-match unbeaten record at Anfield.

It was Leeds’ first win in eight league games and helped them climb up to the 15th spot on the league table.

Summerville will be looking to nail down a spot in the Leeds team over the coming weeks and months.