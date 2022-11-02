Manchester United are set to play a second La Liga side in December during the World Cup break as part of their preparations for the latter half of the season, according to The Athletic.

The Premier League giants confirmed that they will be facing Cadiz in Spain in December recently as part of their preparations.

Erik ten Hag will take the Manchester United squad that will be available to Spain during the winter for a training camp.

And it has been claimed that another mid-season friendly in Spain has now been arranged as well.

Manchester United will take on Real Betis at the Benito Villamarin stadium in Seville on 10th December.

Betis are having a strong season in Spain where they are currently sitting fourth in the league table.

They are managed by former Manchester City boss Manuel Pellegrini and are sitting a point ahead of Manchester United’s Europa League opponents Real Sociedad.

It remains to be seen how much of the squad Ten Hag will have at his disposal when they travel to Spain.