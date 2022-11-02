Portsmouth manger Danny Cowley has admitted that Pompey are still waiting for permission regarding two players on loan to field them in the FA Cup.

The loan contingent at Portsmouth numbers five, with Dane Scarlett the only one from a Premier League team, Tottenham Hotspur.

Portsmouth start their FA Cup campaign this Friday night, taking on National League North side Hereford in the first round.

Cowley confirmed that loan players will be part of the team against Hereford, but not all of them have been permitted to appear.

Josh Griffiths and Joe Pigott have been given permission to play, from West Bromwich Albion and Ipswich Town respectively, and one other player is also permitted, but permission is still being sought by Portsmouth from two clubs.

Speaking to the News about loan players appearing in the FA Cup, Cowley said: “Yes, I believe we will have loan players appearing.

“I think we’re waiting on confirmation for one or two, but the ones we have confirmation on thus far will play.

“When you sign a player on loan, sometimes it’s in their contract, if it is possible to get it into the contract at the time then you absolutely do.

“We were really lucky to get that with West Brom, Steve Bruce helped us at the time to allow us to get permission for Josh Griffiths to play.

“Joe Pigott can definitely play as well.

“We’ve had verbal confirmation from one other club – we’re just awaiting the other two.”

Portsmouth are facing injury issues and it remains to be seen if Pompey obtain permission for the two remaining players to feature in the FA Cup.