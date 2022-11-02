Rangers legend Barry Ferguson is certain that young Gers defender Leon King will have learned a lot from playing in the Champions League this season.

Despite only being 18, King has emerged as one of the first-choice centre-backs for Rangers over the course of the ongoing season.

He was involved in each of Rangers’ six Champions League group games and has been part of the team that finished as the competition’s worst team in history with no points and a minus-20 goal difference.

Rangers have been left scarred by their experience in the Champions League this season but Ferguson feels King will benefit from what he learned at the level.

He insisted that going into the future, the young defender will benefit from some of the chastening experiences he had playing against some of the attackers in European football.

The former Rangers captain said on the Go Radio Football Show: “It will be a great learning curve for him.

“18 years of age, coming up against some quality players.

“I think he will only learn from that and get stronger for that.”

King will now switch his attention back to domestic football, with Rangers in action this weekend against St Johnstone in the Scottish Premiership.