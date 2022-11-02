Former Rangers striker Steven Thompson has admitted that the Gers’ Champions League horror showing this season has been an embarrassment for a club of their stature, and they should have been more competitive.

Rangers finished the group stage of the Champions League with the ignominy of being the worst team in the competition’s history with no points and a minus-20 goal difference.

They also became the first team from Scotland to not register a single point in the group stage of the Champions League.

Rangers came into the competition with hope given their run to the Europa League final last season but Thompson conceded that his former side looked out of their depth.

He stressed that they have been an embarrassment for the club and believes that despite all the financial limitations, Rangers should have been more competitive in the Champions League.

“They’ve looked lost at this level”, Thompson said on BBC Radio Scotland.

“There’s an embarrassment, almost, for the club to have this European record.

“Despite the financial gulf, Rangers should have been more competitive.

“To lose all six games in the manner that they did – Rangers have to put this campaign behind them.”

Rangers are now left to chase Celtic in the title race with the Scottish Premiership winner getting a direct entry back into the Champions League group stage next season.