Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye has revealed that he snubbed other opportunities to join the Toffees this summer and stressed that he is ready for the challenge at Goodison Park.

Gueye returned to Goodison Park this summer after spending three seasons with Paris Saint-Germain and penned a two-year contract.

The 33-year-old midfielder has quickly established himself as a regular in Frank Lampard’s starting line-up and has made eight appearances so far this season.

Gueye revealed that he had several offers on the table this summer but rejected them as soon as Everton came calling.

The midfielder emphasised that once Everton contacted him, it was impossible for him to turn them down and expressed his intention to use his experience to help the Toffees finish high up in the table this season.

“There were other opportunities, but I told my agent to refuse them straight away”, Gueye told Everton’s match day programme.

“It wasn’t in my plan to come back, but, as soon as Everton called me and said they needed me and wanted me to help… I cannot say no.

“It’s my home, that’s how I feel.

“I can’t say no to Everton, regardless of whether they’re at the top of the league or bottom.

“It doesn’t matter for me because I care about this club.

“I’m up for this challenge and I want to help us move up the table.

“I want to bring my experiences from the past three years with me to the team.”

Lampard’s side are in 12th place in the league table and next Saturday will take on Brendan Rodgers Leicester City, who are currently in the drop zone.