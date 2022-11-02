Tottenham Hotspur forward Heung-Min Son will undergo further examinations today after sustaining an eye injury against Marseille on Tuesday night, according to the Press Association.

The South Korean was brought off within the half hour at Marseille in the Champions League after he sustained an eye injury.

His eye did swell up badly and the forward had to leave the field after sustaining the injury against the French giants.

The Tottenham players returned to the English capital early on Wednesday morning after helping the team to reach the last 16 of the Champions League.

Son will be undergoing further examinations on his eye today to determine the extent of the injury.

Tottenham will hope that it is not too serious given their need for league points ahead of the World Cup break.

A further diagnosis will be made on Son’s eye once further tests are carried out.

The rest of the squad who were involved in the game against Marseille have been given an off today.

Tottenham will next be in action on Sunday when they host Liverpool at home in a big Premier League clash.