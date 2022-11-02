Craig Burley has admitted he finds Tottenham Hotspur to be a frustrating side and is not expecting them to go much further in the Champions League this season.

Tottenham have qualified for the next round of the Champions League after defeating Marseille 2-1 in their last game of the group stage on Tuesday night in France.

But Antonio Conte has been criticised for his tactics, as the game against Marseille marked the fifth in a row where Spurs conceded first and chased the game.

Burley was not impressed by Conte’s tactics and has doubts regarding Tottenham’s future in the upcoming knockout stages of the Champions League.

The former top-flight star is of the opinion that Spurs have some brilliant footballers with good passing abilities and attacking flair, but instead of utilising their abilities, Tottenham only show them when they are chasing a game.

And Burley is of the view that Conte’s side will not go far in the Champions League knockout stages, which are due to resume in February.

“I don’t know how far this side will go in this competition”, Burley said on ESPN FC.

“I presume it won’t be very far; you never know.

“They just frustrate me because a lot of these guys are good footballers, can pass the ball and want to go on the front foot.

“But they rarely do until the second half, or they are frustrated and chasing the game.

“It was not quite Arsenal reserves they were playing, but there were a lot of Arsenal cast-offs in there.”

Conte’s side will be back at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to take on Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool on Sunday.