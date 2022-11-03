FC Zurich defender Nikola Katic believes Arsenal are currently one of the best teams in the world, but feels his team have shown recently that they can compete in such games.

Arsenal are set to host Zurich at the Emirates in the last group game of their Europa League campaign with the Gunners already confirmed to qualify from the group.

However, the north London club need a win tonight to make sure that they reach the last 16 as group winners rather than play a tricky playoff tie against the Champions League dropouts.

Zurich also have a lot riding on the game as a positive result could help them qualify for the Europa Conference League as the third-placed team in the group.

Katic is aware of the quality Zurich will be coming up against and feels Arsenal are now one of the best teams in the world at the moment.

However, the former Rangers defender stressed that Zurich have shown that they have the quality and will go for the win at the Emirates tonight.

Katic told Swiss daily Blick: “For me, they are one of the best teams in the world at the moment.

“But we have shown our qualities recently.

“We will give everything to win.”

Arsenal’s defeat to PSV Eindhoven in the previous game has made Group A more interesting going into the final matchday.