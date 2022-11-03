Cardiff City have received an injury boost ahead of their clash with Sunderland this weekend as Rubin Colwill is in contention to be involved.

Injuries have been constant for Colwill this season, with the latest one being a hip-flexor problem, and he has not played in the Championship since September.

He has only started one league game this season and Cardiff are undergoing a difficult streak in the run up to the Sunderland game, losing four out of their last five matches.

There is cause to be positive for Cardiff supporters though as interim manager Mark Hudson has revealed that Colwill is back in training and is hoping to be back in the squad in the coming days.

It means he could be in line to make his return in the weekend game against Sunderland, with Hudson also stating that the midfielder is feeling great.

“He is on the grass now”, Hudson was quoted as saying by Wales Online.

“He has been on the grass since Monday, he has been with the physios Monday and Tuesday and then he will be looking to get back within the squad in the next few days.

“He is pushing.

“He feels good, which is great.

“He is back where we needed him to be and where he needed to be.

“He will be on the grass from Thursday onwards.”

Sunderland themselves are coming off a victory in their last match, against Huddersfield Town in midweek, and will be looking to make it two consecutive wins for the first time this season against Cardiff this weekend.