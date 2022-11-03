Chelsea are wary that Ben Chilwell could miss more than just the World Cup due to a hamstring injury, according to The Daily Telegraph.

Chilwell hobbled off the pitch during Chelsea’s 2-1 win against Dinamo Zagreb at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night.

He is now largely expected to miss out on making the England World Cup squad due to the nature of a hamstring injury.

Gareth Southgate is now likely to look at Ryan Sessegnon and James Justin as potential options for the World Cup that starts later this month.

But the news could get even worse for Chilwell and Chelsea as the club are now afraid that the problem could be longer-term.

The player and the Blues are eagerly waiting for the scan results, but there is fear amongst his Chelsea team-mates that he is going to miss more than the World Cup.

Chelsea fear the 25-year-old may have torn his hamstring, which could mean a lengthy injury layoff.

The club fear that he could now miss a chunk of the Premier League season after the World Cup as well.

Chilwell missed six months of last season after undergoing knee surgery and could now face another lengthy period on the sidelines.