Frank Lampard’s Everton are still keen on signing Ajax star Mohammed Kudus after their failed attempt to land the midfielder in the summer.

The 22-year-old attacking midfielder joined Eredivisie club Ajax from Danish side Nordsjaelland in the summer of 2020 for a transfer fee worth €9m.

Kudus has struggled to settle into the club due to injuries in the previous seasons, but this season under new coach Alfred Schreuder, he has made eleven appearances in the league so far.

The midfielder was a target for Lampard’s team during the summer transfer window and was interested in moving to Goodison Park.

However, the Dutch team prevented the 22-year-old from leaving the club, despite Everton making a strong effort to secure a contract to sign Kudus.

And, according to Dutch outlet Voetbal Primeur, Everton are still interested in acquiring the services of Kudus, and Lampard’s side might go back to Ajax with an offer in January.

Everton are still striving to improve their midfield despite signing players in the form of James Garner, Idrissa Gueye, and Amadou Onana this summer.

It has been suggested that Everton might receive stiff competition in acquiring the signature of the midfielder from Borussia Dortmund and Tottenham Hotspur, who are also interested in Kudus.