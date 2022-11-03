Former PSV Eindhoven executive Toon Gerbrands has revealed that Leeds United target Cody Gakpo has the ambition to become a general manager following his playing career.

Gakpo rejected a move to Leeds on the final day of the transfer window and has been lighting up the Eredivisie this season, with the Whites remaining keen to try again for him in January.

He has scored 13 times in all competitions this season and has 16 assists to his name with his value likely to go up if he performs well in the World Cup.

Leeds could face a tough time landing Gakpo in the new year, with all eyes on the player.

A big move is likely in the near future for Gakpo, but Gerbrands revealed that the winger is a deep thinker on the game.

He insisted that the winger spoke to him about his plans at the end of his career and revealed that the player is thinking about a general manager role.

The former PSV general manager told Dutch magazine Voetbal International: “Cody has always been curious and interested.

“He was already thinking about what he would like to do after his career as a footballer ends.

“Becoming general manager seemed like something to him and I had already discussed that with him.

“That’s why he stayed with the conversation and from then on, he came back to me at regular intervals.

“He showed genuine interest and had questions such as what is involved in such a position, what do you need to be able to do or how do you carry out a bad news conversation.

“He wanted to know.”

Gakpo still has many years left in his career and is likely to have a lot on his mind about his future in the upcoming transfer windows.