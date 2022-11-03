Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley has expressed his belief that Pompey star Zak Swanson has made a name for himself with his recent performances.

Cowley’s team are beset with injuries and with right-back Joe Rafferty among the absentees, Swanson has been called upon by the Portsmouth boss.

Swanson made his first start of the League One season last month against Forest Green Rovers and has started every game since, even getting Portsmouth’s only goal in the 1-1 draw against Shrewsbury Town in their last league match.

Cowley believes the time from Swanson’s first start in the league to now has transformed him and with his displays he has announced himself to the world of football.

The Portsmouth boss believes that what has happened with Swanson recently is how careers are often started in football.

Cowley said to The News: “Zak’s a better player today than he was 12 days ago, 100 per cent.

“It’s what they need.

“It’s really hard to develop players while trying to win, but we had no choice and that’s great, this is how careers start.

“Zak has just announced himself to the world of football, so good on him.

“He’s a young player getting game experience, game understanding, all of those bits, and it’s really encouraging, sometimes this happens.”

Prior to coming to Portsmouth this summer, Swanson had only three appearances at senior level, but he has already racked up eleven this term and he will be hoping he adds many more before the season is out.