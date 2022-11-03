Real Sociedad defender Robin Le Normand has revealed that Manchester United star Raphael Varane is an inspiration for him in his career.

Varane is currently out injured and will not be involved in Manchester United’s game against Real Sociedad at the Anoeta tonight.

The multiple Champions League-winning star is an idol for many young French defenders and Le Normand is no different.

The Real Sociedad centre-back admitted that Varane’s journey from the French second division to the top of European football is a major inspiration for him.

He admitted that he had a few chats with the Manchester United star when they played against each other and stressed that Varane is an example for him as he looks to progress in his career.

Le Normand told The Athletic: “Rafa Varane is an example for me, an inspiration even, someone who went from the French second division to Spain as a young player to win everything with Real Madrid.

“He’s one of the best in the world.

“I played against him a few times.

“He’d speak to me after the games in French.

“Small chats, he’s a good guy, a real competitor in the game but friendly off it.

“It shows that if you work and you have the talent, the physique, you can reach the top.”

Varane is in a race against time to get fit to make the World Cup squad that will travel to Qatar in less than two weeks’ time.