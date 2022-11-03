Oldham Athletic manager David Unsworth has insisted that Everton starlet Thomas Cannon is on his radar, but the Latics can only act in the transfer window.

Unsworth has extensive experience working in the Everton academy and was the manager of Everton Under-21s until last season.

The now Oldham boss has worked with Cannon in the past and the young striker has started the current season in red-hot form for Everton Under-21s.

Unsworth admitted that Cannon is a player who has quality and he knows the youngster from his time in the Everton academy.

At the same time though the Oldham boss made it clear that they will have to wait for a transfer window to act on any interest they have in the young striker.

“Tom is a quality player that I obviously know well but we can only bring in Premier League players within the transfer windows”, Unsworth said to journalist Suzanne Geldard.

Cannon has been on song so far this season for Everton Under-21s, scoring nine goals and providing three assists in 12 matches.

It remains to be seen if Oldham do indeed procure the loan of the 19 year-old in the January transfer window.

Oldham have netted only 17 times in the National League this season, in the bottom five for the division, and a goalscorer like Cannon might tempt the Latics.