Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray is of the view that Manchester United loanee Amad Diallo has taken some time to adjust, but feels the winger has begun to impact the games for the Black Cats.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag was happy to let Amad move on for more development game time in the summer, and the winger joined Sunderland on a season-long loan this season in the hope of regular football.

Amad has made a total of eleven appearances for Sunderland this season and scored his second goal for the club against Huddersfield on Wednesday.

The Ivorian has impressed Mowbray with his recent performances, and the Sunderland manager believes that he has found another starter for his squad in Amad.

Mowbray admits that Amad took some time to adjust to the atmosphere of the club and stressed that the winger has started to affect games positively for Sunderland.

“Amad is coming”, Mowbray was quoted as saying by Chronicle Live.

“It took him a bit of time, but he isn’t a young unknown – Manchester United bought him from Atalanta for a lot of money and he is here to play football and to experience the expectation of the crowd.

“He’s had to force his way into the team and his talent is undoubted.

“It’s good for him and it’s good for the team that we have unearthed another starter.

“In my mind, when I pick the team, I’m still trying to blood the young lads but I think he has gone past that now and he can affect the starting eleven.”

Amad has started the last three games for Sunderland and he will be looking forward to continuing his form against Cardiff City on Saturday.