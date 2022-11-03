Newcastle United defender Kieran Trippier has revealed that he does not have any relegation release clause in his contract because he is convinced by the plans Eddie Howe and the Magpies owners have for the club.

Last season, Trippier returned to England after spending two and a half seasons with Atletico Madrid and joined Newcastle United in January for a transfer fee in the region of £12m plus add-ons.

Since his arrival at the club, Trippier has been a key figure in Howe’s side, and the right-back has featured in every league game this season, scoring one goal while providing two assists.

The English international admitted that Howe was one of the key reasons for him to sign for Newcastle, and stressed that he had a detailed conversation with the Magpies boss before joining the club.

Trippier revealed that he did not bother about adding a release clause to his contract in the event of Newcastle’s relegation from the Premier League because he was convinced by the plan explained by the owners and the manager.

“He was a big part of my decision to sign”, Trippier told Chronicle Live.

“I had big long conversations with the gaffer about the way he wants the club to run, the way he wants the thought process to be in the long run.

“I didn’t sign anything like a clause if we got relegated I’d go, there was nothing like that.

“I believed in everything that the gaffer said and everything that the owners said.

“I just thought ‘Why not?’ you know.”

Newcastle United are currently in fourth place in the league table and next will take on Southampton on Sunday.