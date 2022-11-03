Luke Ayling is of the opinion that Leeds United youngster Crysencio Summerville has stepped up in recent games for the Yorkshire outfit and admits he can see him growing.

The 21-year-old winger made his Premier League debut for Leeds last season, making a total of six league appearances.

This season, Summerville has already surpassed last season’s appearances by making eight appearances for Jesse Marsch’s side.

Summerville registered his second goal of the season against Liverpool at the weekend at Anfield, which helped Leeds to end their eight-match winless run by claiming a 2-1 victory over the Merseyside outfit.

Ayling praised Summerville for his performance against Liverpool and stressed that the 21-year-old has stepped up in the last few games by performing excellently.

The 31-year-old is of the view that Summerville is progressing as a player and admits that he was happy to see the Dutch winger score the winner against Liverpool.

“We were well in the game”, Ayling told BBC Radio Leeds.

“I think that night if we had come away with a point, people would have probably said that it was a fair result, but the lads had a go at it at the end, for it to be Cry as well.

“I thought Cry really stepped up in the last few games and did really well.

“I can see him growing as a person.

“I was really pleased for Cry.”

Summerville has found the back of the net in his last two games for Leeds and will be hoping to continue his goalscoring form against Bournemouth on Saturday.