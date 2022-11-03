Everton star Neal Maupay has stated that the incredible atmosphere inside Goodison Park provides the Toffees with an extra push from the very first whistle of the game.

The Toffees are unbeaten in their last two matches and are in 12th place in the league table with 14 points from 13 games.

Everton were able to end their three game winless run after their 2-0 win over Crystal Palace at Goodison Park on 22nd October and this season Frank Lampard’s side have managed eight out of their 14 points in the Premier League from their home games

Maupay acknowledged that the home support at Goodison Park gives the team an extra push and stressed that he knows first-hand from his Brighton days how challenging it is to play at Everton’s stadium as the opposition owing to the atmosphere.

The French striker admitted that he is enjoying the matchday atmosphere at Goodison Park and aims to pick up three points against Leicester City at the weekend.

“To play at Goodison gives us a little bit extra, the push we get from the fans from the first whistle is incredible”, Maupay told Everton’s matchday programme.

“On the other side, as I know from experience, it makes it more difficult for because our opponents have more pressure on them.

“I really enjoy playing at Goodison.

“Our last game there – the win over Palace – gave us a really good feeling and, of course, the aim is to get that back this weekend.”

Everton’s game against Leicester City will be their last home game before the World Cup break, and they will then be back in action at Goodison Park on 26th December against Wolves.