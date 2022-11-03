Leeds United star Junior Firpo is ready to battle for minutes under Jesse Marsch, but if things do not work out, he is not averse to taking decisive action.

Firpo came to Leeds in the summer of 2021 but his spell so far with the Whites has seen him become a target for criticism from the fanbase on many occasions.

Adding to that, the left-back has also struggled with illness and injuries while at Elland Road and thus his Leeds spell so far has not been smooth.

Firpo has struggled with injury this season as well and it has limited the left-back’s Premier League involvement to just two games.

Pascal Struijk is ahead of him in the pecking order, but the former Spain youth international is raring to go and fight for his place over the course of the season, according to Seville-based Spanish daily Estadio Deportivo.

He is not thinking of leaving at the moment, but if he does not win back his spot and play regularly then he is prepared to consider moving on from Leeds next summer.

Leeds are also claimed to be ready to look for left-backs next summer, with many questioning why the Whites did not do so in this year’s window.

Firpo has also on occasion been relegated this season to playing for the Under-21s and it remains to be seen if he is able to come back into the fold under Marsch or if he will have to look at alternative options.